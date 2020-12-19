Two 80 seater cruises to be launched in Hussain Sagar

Hyderabad: In a bid to attract tourists, Telangana tourism minister V Srinivas Goud on Friday announced the launch of two 80-seater electric cruises in Hussain Sagar Lake. He inspected the construction of the new cruise boats at the lake.

Equipped with advanced technology, these cruises will be environmentally friendly in terms of operations. These do not cause pollution and electric twin inboard motors are used for propulsion, said the tourism minister.

“We are setting up the new electronic cruises and boats, which will start operating soon, to attract more tourists,” Goud said. He also announced the launch of two boats at the Durgam Cheruvu.

These new cruises will have 2 floors, which will also have facility of small-scale celebrations if desired. “We will launch both these cruises in the next six months,” Goud said. Solar and electric boats will soon be made available as part of environmental protection, he added.

“Both Hyderabad and Telangana will become major tourist spots soon. The number of foreign tourists visiting the State has been going up since the formation of Telangana,” the minister said.