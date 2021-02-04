Two Akali Dal leaders hit out at Badals, join SAD-Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 3 : Two Shiromani Akali Dal leaders quit their party on Wednesday to join the Shiromani Akali Dal-Delhi, alleging that the Badal family are communalising the farmers’ protest for furthering their personal agenda.

Harinder Pal Singh and Jatinder Singh Sahani, who are also members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), also accused the party of deviating from the core policy and ideology on which it was formed and that its leadership had failed to take action against their complaint of corruption in DSGMC.

“Badal group has deviated from the core value on which the party was formed. They also failed to act against complaints of misuse and embezzlement of DSGMC funds,” they said. They, along with Arvinder Singh Sarna of SAD-Delhi, alleged that Badals are trying to settle their personal score with the Centre and the BJP by giving religious colour to farmers’ protest.

“First, the Badals had supported the farm bill in the parliament and then Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal even tried to explain the benefits of new farm law to farmers in Punjab. But after opposition from farmers, they started talking against the new farm laws. When they (Badals) started talking against the new farm law, the Prime Minister asked Harsimrat Kaur Badal to quit the union cabinet,” Sarna claimed.

Sarna also said they want the farmers’ concerns to be settled by the government through dialogue and appealed to everyone not to bring religion in it.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.