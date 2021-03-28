Two American teen girls charged with murder of Pakistani driver

Two teenage girls aged 13 and 15 from Washington have been charged with carjacking and murder of 66-year-old Pakistani American, Mohammed Anwar, an Uber Eats driver according to the DC police.

Police did not release the names of the accused because they were below the legal adulthood age of 18 but said they had admitted their involvement in the carjacking.

Anwar, an UberEats driver from Springfield, Virginia, was buried in a Muslim graveyard on Thursday, two days after the crime. He leaves behind a wife, three adult children and four grandchildren.

Filmed by a bystander, a highly disturbing video circulating online appeared to show the lead-up to and aftermath of the crash. Anwar could be seen struggling with the girls, who were seated in the driver and passenger seats, as he tried to get back in his car.

DC police said paramedics soon arrived at the scene and brought Anwar to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“The family is devastated by this senseless crime. Mohammad Anwar was a father, a grandfather, a husband, a brother, and uncle beloved by many here in the United States and in Pakistan, his birth country,” Anwar’s family said in a statement to Dawn.

Members of the Pakistani community in the greater Washington area said Anwar was a hardworking immigrant who came to the United States in 2014, working tirelessly to build a better life for himself and his family.

“He chose happiness each day and it was infectious. The loss felt by his death is immeasurable and he is missed tremendously by family and friends,” the family said.

The community has setup a GoFundMe page to assist Anwar’s family with its loss of income. In less than six hours, the page raised more than $36,000 for Anwar’s family.