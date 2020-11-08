Two Andhra cops arrested over mass suicide of a family

Amaravati, Nov 8 : Andhra Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested a circle inspector and a head constable in connection with the mass suicide of a four member family in Kurnool district.

Circle Inspector Somasekhar Reddy and Head Constable Gangadhar were arrested for abetment of suicide.

They were booked under Indian Penal Code’s Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), voluntarily causing hurt (323) and voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means (324).

The action came after Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took serious note of the suicide by a family in Nandyal town due to police harassment and directed senior officials to conduct an inquiry.

Sheik Abdul Salam (45), his wife Noorjahan (43), son Dada Khalandar (9) and daughter Salma (14) had committed suicide on November 4 by throwing themselves under a goods train at Kouluru railway station in Panyam mandal. Before taking the extreme step, Salam stated in a selfie video that they were unable to bear the police harassment.

The family alleged that they were framed in a false case by Nandyan I Town police and since nobody was coming to their rescue, they were ending their lives.

The arrests were made within 24 hours after the Chief Minister personally directed the police top brass to conduct thorough inquiry and take immediate action. He also sought a report from the Director General of Police and the Home Minister.

Two senior IPS officers, Inspector General of Police Shankha Brata Bagchi and Guntur ASP Arif Hafeez were drafted to investigate the case.

Police officers also questioned a man, who had allegedly lodged a complaint with the police that he lost his money in Salam’s autorickshaw.

The Chief Minister is personally monitoring the progress of the probe and has assured that justice will be delivered at any cost.

“If one is found to be guilty of any offence, be it anybody, he/she will be acted against irrespective of who the person is,” said DGP Gautam Sawang.

Various minority organisations from across the state have expressed their satisfaction over the swift intervention of the CM and the subsequent action taken by the top brass of the Police Department, which led to the arrests of the accused.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.