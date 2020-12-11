Two Arab brothers attack student over video game; victim loses eyesight

Two Arab brothers are under trial in Dubai court for allegedly assaulting a student over a video game. The victim was attacked because he won a game against their younger brother. During the assault, the victim’s eye was injured.

The public prosecution reports suggest that the wound has caused the victim’s right eye a permanent disability of 35 per cent.

The incident took place last June when the victim and the younger brother of the accused played an online video game. Saddened by losing the game, he complained to his brothers about the event. His brothers then started a quarrel with the victim online.

In the court, the victim explained that after he won the game, he was asked by the Arab brothers to meet in person to settle the matter.

“They asked me about the quarrel with their brother and expressed their desire to settle the dispute amicably. I agreed to meet them near a school in Al Mizhar area,” the victim said.

The victim told the brothers that he was disturbed by their behaviour over a video game and after which he started to walk back to his car. Before he could even reach his car, he was surrounded by more than 20 men, who started to beat him up. One of them attacked the victim on his right eye with a knife.

Before things got worse, some strangers got involved and saved the victim from the attack. They then helped him get into his car.

A friend of the victim, who was present at the scene rushed him to the hospital.