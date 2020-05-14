Two arrested for attack on Maternity Hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two family members of a newborn baby arrested for allegedly damaging the glass panes of the Government Modern Maternity Hospital located in Petlaburj after the newborn baby died on Wednesday night.

The relatives of a new born baby claimed that due to negligence of the doctors our child died, and then they attacked on the hospital.

Police officials stated two persons identified as Yusuf Qureshi and Mohd Ashraf damaged the main door glass panes of the hospital after the baby died at the hospital late night.

According to police, the mother of newborn is a resident of Nawab Sahab Kunta in Falaknuma, was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon. After which a C-section was performed on her in the evening.

After that the doctors declared that the child had died, police told.

Upon receiving information the police reached the spot and took both of them into custody. A case has been registered against them and further investigation is on.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.