Two arrested by Hyderabad police for murder of 33-year-old

Hyderabad: Two alleged murderers were taken into custody on Tuesday by the city police. They have been accused of murdering a 33-year-old man last week on August 28.

After their arrest, two cell phones and a small knife were seized from both the accused, namely Abboju Ravi and Edla Venkateshwarlu.

According to the police, the accused killed the victim, Umakanth, because he was threatening and intimidating the accused Ravi who lived alone, demanding money from him to consume alcohol.

Ravi then allegedly decided to kill Umakanth with the help of the other accused Venkateshwarlu. On Sunday night, Ravi called Umakanth to his house at Gandhi Nagar, meanwhile his accomplice was waiting outside to see if anyone was coming or not.

The police said that accused Ravi stabbed Umakanth two times in the chest, then twisted his head and killed him. The two accused then left the dead body in the room and escaped from there. Both of them were arrested while they returned to the room to check their belongings.