Two arrested for black marketing of oxygen cylinders

Hyderabad: In yet another crackdown on black-marketing of oxygen cylinders, sleuths of Commissioner’s task force on Monday conducted raid in Musheerabad area and apprehended two persons.



Due to Covid-19 pandemic situation most of the public is suffering for non availability of Oxygen Cylinders in the Hospitals and in the market. As such the accused hatched a plan to sell the oxygen cylinders on higher price in Black Marketing to earn easy money illegally.

According to the sources, Nisar Ahmed along with Nulu Venkata Subba Rao aka Suresh were illegally procuring and selling of Oxygen cylinders to needy customers, covid-19 patients on high price in black market without any valid license to gain easy money illegally.



On a tip off the task force team headed by Inspector Nageswar Rao raided the accused place and recovered 40 oxygen cylinders and handed over to the Musheerabad police station for further action.