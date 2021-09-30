Two arrested for cattle theft, material worth 17 lakh seized

By News Desk|   Published: 30th September 2021 8:16 pm IST
Hyderabad: Two men accused of cattle theft were apprehended by the Rachakonda police here on September 29 by the LB Nagar police.

A gold item, a KTM bike, an Innova car, a Maruti 800, an Etios car, net cash Rs 70,000 and a samsung mobile phone were all seized from the two accused respectively. The seized material amounts upto Rs. 17.12 lakh, stated the police.

According to the Rachakonda Nagar police, Boda Naveen and Mahendra Reddy, the accused, both during interrogation confessed to four cattle thefts along with two others named Deepak Raj and Nagaraju, who are now absconding.

The police also stated that Boda Naveen was earlier arrested in a trespassing case. The two arrested accused have been handed over to Yacharam police for further legal action, the police stated.

