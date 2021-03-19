Two arrested for cultivating opium in Rangareddy district

Hyderabad: Two men were arrested by the Rachakonda police on Friday for illegally cultivating opium poppy straw at Kandukur mandal, Rangareddy district. The accused had been selling the banned substance to customers in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and surrounding areas.

According to the police, the accused who were cultivating opium were identified as D. Chennakeshavaulu (45) and D. Venkataramana (43). On receiving information about the same, Kandukur police station cops then raided the duo, who were growing opium poppy seeds at Lemur village in Kandukur mandal.

After arresting them, the police seized 20 bags of the banned substance, weighing about 390 kilos, and other material worth Rs 20 lakh from them. Chennakeshavaulu, was arrested by the police and he then told the police they were both was running an inter-state racket.

A case under various sections of the Narcotic and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been booked, and investigation is on, said a press release from the police.