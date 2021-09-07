Two arrested for selling drugs in Hyderabad and Cyberabad



Hyderabad: Two drug peddlers were arrested by the officials of the south zone police’s Task Force team. The cops recovered as many as 25 small boxes of hash oil, which are worth Rs. 1 lakh from the accused after their arrest.

According to deputy commissioner of police (Commissioner’s Task Force team) Chakravarthi Gummi, the arrests were made along with officials from the SR Nagar police station. The two accused – Mohd Mahboob (32) and Mohd. Ibrahim Khan (30)- were found in possession of the narcotic substance hash oil. They were supplying it to customers in the Hyderabad and Cyberabad police limits.

A third accused Mohd Khaja Mubeenuddin is still absconding said the police. Both the accused who were arrested are residents of Borabanda in Hyderabad. The prime accused Mahaboob Ali was previously involved in two robbery and one attempt to murder cases under the Madhapur police station limits. Both of them were reportedly addicted to narcotic substances like Ganja and hash oil.

With the illegal substances in possession, they reportedly planned to procure and sell narcotic substances at a higher rate to earn money easily. The third accused Mubeenuddin met the other two about six months back, and got addicted to drugs after getting close to very close to them. All three of them then began selling hash oil to people, and were targeting youngsters, stated the police.

Within a short time, they found a market in Hyderabad and Cyberabad areas, thereby becoming “popular” among their circle. However, the Task Force finally managed to arrest them based on a tip-off.