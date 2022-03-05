Two arrested for spreading fake news against journalist Rana Ayyub

Two employees of media company Scoopbeats were arrested by Mumbai Cyber Crime at BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) for spreading fake news against journalist Rana Ayyub repeatedly.
Thanking the Mumbai police, the senior journalist tweeted on Saturday that the arrested had accused her of being aided by Pakistan.
She said she was grateful to the Mumbai Cyber Crime for arresting two others earlier who had threatened her and her family members with death and rape threats
Two weeks ago, in response to a complaint given by journalist Rana Ayyub against The Scoop Beats, the news website has issued an apology to the former on Wednesday, February 17. It also said that its employees who were involved in the issue were terminated.
The apology was however criticised by various social media users as an eye-wash and meaningless. Ayyub herself responded, stating that she was unwilling to accept the apology.
Background of the case:
Ayyub lodged the complaint on January 27 with the Mumbai police citing “targeted harassment” and “fake news” spread against her by a website called The Scoop Beats.
The journalist, well known for her book The Gujarat Files, took issue with a video posted by the website’s youtube channel titled “Saudi Arabia banned Rana Ayyub” which the complainant claims contained doctored tweets of her expressing hate and disregard for India.