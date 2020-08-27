Two arrested in Goa for smuggling hippo teeth, tusks to Karnataka

By News Desk 1 Published: 28th August 2020 4:55 am IST
Two arrested in Goa for smuggling hippo teeth, tusks to Karnataka

Panaji, Aug 27 : In a joint operation by the Goa and Karnataka authorities, two persons were arrested by the Crime Branch in connection with smuggling of hippopotamus teeth and passing them off as elephant tusks.

The two persons Vishnu Harmalkar (24) and Anil Parsekar (30) both from Goa, were arrested on Thursday, Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Shobhit Saxena told reporters here.

“Vishnu had procured the contraband and had paid Anil money to transport it across the border in Karnataka,” the official said.

The duo were on the radar of the Goa and Karnataka Forest Departments for the alleged smuggling of hippopotamus teeth and tusks, a racket which had been busted in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district on August 25.

READ:  SC declines plea to set up NEET exam centres abroad

Nine hippo teeth had been seized in the raid by the Karnataka Forest Department, which had also resulted in the arrest of three other persons, who were passing them off to buyers as elephant tusks.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
India
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close