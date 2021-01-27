Two arrested in Hyderabad on bribery charges

Hyderabad: Two government officials on Monday were arrested by Telangana Police in Vikarabad on corruption charges.

Gaju Bhagyavathi, Mandal Surveyor, the office of Tahsildar, Doma Mandal, Vikarabad district allegedly demanded and accepted bribe amounting to Rs 3,000 through Angadi Prem Kumar, computer operator at the same office on January 25 at about 3 pm, according to the police.

The bribe was allegedly demanded from the complainant Syed Khaja Yadullah Hussaini, resident of Mehidipatnam, Hyderabad to do an official favour of forwarding the survey report to the office of Assistant Director, Survey and Land records, pertaining to complainant’s land, the police added.

An amount of Rs 3,000 was recovered from the possession of Angadi Prem Kumar. The initial reports suggested that the duo was responsible for indulging in corruption and were being arrested. Both the individuals will be produced before the Special Judge at Hyderabad.

Further investigation is underway, the police added.

