Two arrested in Jammu for uploading communal video

Published: 17th August 2020
Jammu, Aug 17 : Two people have been arrested in Jammu city in connection with uploading a video likely to incite communal sentiments, police said on Sunday.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh said a video had gone viral on the social media in which accused, Satpal Sharma is seen making utterances which have the potential to incite communal sentiments.

“We have arrested Satpal Sharma and another accused, Deepak in connection with an FIR lodged against them in Pacca Danga police station in Jammu city.

“We are looking for the third person identified as Rohit who is also seen in the video,” he said, warning people against spreading or sharing the video in question.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

