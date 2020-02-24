menu
24 Feb 2020, Mon Islamic Calender
Two arrested in possession with illegal arms in Murshidabad

Posted by Qayam Published: February 24, 2020, 3:00 pm IST
Murshidabad: Two persons were arrested in Murshidabad, West Bengal, on Sunday for illegal possession of arms.

“We had received information about some people possessing illegal arms and, hence, on Sunday night a team launched a raid under the Officer-in-charge,” Sandip Sen, Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), told ANI.

“Two persons were arrested along with five 7.65 mm improvised, three 7.62 improvised single-shot arms, one six-chamber arm and a 12 bore gun,” he added.

The arrested people have been identified as – Halim Sheikh and Baidulu Sheikh.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

Source: ANI
