Two arrested for snatching woman’s purse

New Delhi: Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing a woman dentist in central Delhi’s Patel Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Shahil Khan (22) and Mohammed Gulab (22), both residents of Pandav Nagar, they said.

According to police, the incident of robbery took place in Patel Nagar when the woman, a dentist by profession, was walking down to her clinic in Prem Nagar.

“Two persons attacked the victim and pushed her down in order to snatch her purse. When she resisted their attempt, they choked her neck and snatched her purse and fled from the spot,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said.

The purse contained her mobile phone, some visiting cards and around Rs 500 cash, police said.

A police constable heard the woman scream and saw the suspects fleeing with the robbed purse. He chased the accused and apprehended Khan. On his instance, Gulab was also arrested, the DCP said.

Police praised the woman for her alertness and bravery.

Source: PTI

