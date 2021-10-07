Two Bajrang Dal activists arrested for moral policing in K’taka

Dakshina Kannada: Two Bajrang Dal activists were arrested on charges of moral policing in Mangaluru city of Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on Thursday. The arrested persons were identified as Jayaprakash and Pruthvi.

According to the police, the moral policing incident had taken place late on Wednesday night when the victim and his friend were talking to a female friend in the limits of Kadri police station.

According to the complaint by the victim, the accused who came on a bike stopped near a bike showroom where the victim and his friend were speaking to their female friend. The accused asked the name of the complainant and after coming to know that he was a Muslim, they objected and abused him for talking to a Hindu girl. Later, they manhandled and assaulted him. The accused also threatened the victim.

Police said that the victims confronted the Bajrang Dal activists when they questioned them. Later, the police were called to the spot and all were taken to the police station.

The victim told the police that at 10 p.m. he had dinner with his friend in Kankanady locality and after that they were heading towards their room near the Lalbagh area. On the way, they met a female friend. Later, they were joined by their classmates and the incident happened when they were chatting to each other.

Police Commissioner of Mangaluru N. Shahikumar stated that the police have initiated action and arrested the accused persons.