Two Bangladeshi nationals held for plotting communal violence in Erode

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu police have arrested two Bangladeshi nationals, for plotting communal violence in Erode district of the state. The police are also on the lookout for two other Bangladeshi nationals who were accomplices of the arrested accused.

Perundurai Police in Erode district arrested N. Mujam Mondal, 30, and N. Ebahul Ali, 22. The police took action after receiving a complaint from Mijamul Haji, which said that four Bangladeshi youths were plotting to cause communal clashes between Hindus and Muslims in the area.

Mijamul Haji in a written complaint said that the four youths were planning to demolish a Hindu temple and to steal the ornament of the deity.

Police inquiry found that the complainant, Mijamul Haji was into supplying workers to construction sites in and around Perundurai. The four men had approached Mijamul Haji for work. The four — Mujam Mondal, Ebadhul Ali, Akash and Jehangir had provided the Aadhaar documents to the contractor but jobs were not given.

Ten Bangladeshi nationals were arrested on July 28 for staying without passport and visa and police said that the four men frequently met after their arrest.

The Perundurai police said that they are of the belief that it was at the insistence of the local Hindu community that the Bangladeshi nationals were arrested.

The four plotted for the demolition of the temple and then escape to Bangladesh. Police arrested the two under sections 153 A and other sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Foreigners Act. The two were remanded to judicial custody.

A senior officer at the Police headquarters at Chennai told IANS, “Police will arrest the remaining two persons soon and we are trying to ascertain whether they have links to any terror groups or whether they are sleeper cells or acting at the insistence of anybody. Police have stepped up vigil across the state and will be reviewing the intelligence inputs to ensure no untoward incidents take place.”