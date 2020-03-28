Two big battles infront of India; COVID-19 & Economic pandemics

New Delhi: India is fighting two big battles: Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic and another is Economic pandemic

According to government statistics, every year more than nine million migrant workers move from India’s rural areas to large population centers to find work at construction sites or factories, sending money back to their home towns and villages.

According to a video by the Quit, thousand of casual workers are desperate to get back to their villages. They are waiters as restaurants are shut, housekeeping staff as offices are shut, lodger of goods as factories are shut.

They’re told:

‘Sub Band Hai Salary Nahi Hai, Ghar Jao 2, 3 Mahine Ke Baad Dakhein Ge’

Casual Workers across India

Lakhs of India’s working population suddenly with no jobs heading back to their villages an immediate result of coranavirus lockdown. An additional worries if any of them is positive case of coranavirus then the exodus at the cities is one sure way of the pandemic to spread to rule India.

Industrial cities

According to the data of Economic times, many big industries have been hit by ‘Coranavirus’.

Hotel and Tourism industry employs 4 cr people. It expects 12L job losses in 12 months ahead and the revenue losses of Rs 11000 cr.

The Aviation Industry is 2.2L crore which employs 3.5L people and they expect Rs 4200 cr revenue loss between April and June.

India’s retail industry had 59L crore industries and it employs 4.6 cr people. If COVID-19 crisis last only for 3 months, it expects 1.1 crore job losses.

The restaurant industry employs 73 lakh people of 15-20 % losses their jobs. That’s around 14 lakhs people.

The real estate industry which is already in SLUMP is looking at 35% job losses again huge losses of jobs.

The Ride-hailing industry mini (OLA & UBER) has 5 million driver partners.

The lockdown has led to 40-50% drop in business and this will only get worse a weeks ahead as the country head into fully lockdown.

Top car manufacturers

Maruti, Hyundai, Honda have shut down there car production until further notice .That means even more layoffs .While PM Modi got us all to join in the ‘janta carfiew’ and ‘tali bajayoo’.

So far he has not shared any plan on how to deal with the looming economic crisis for instance.

The Modi govt. says it has opened 38 crore bank accounts among the country’s poorest as part of his ‘Jan Dhan Yojna’. If an emergency, direct cash of even Rs. 5,000 can be transfer into each of these accounts.

Other countries are fighting the corana and the economic pandemic simultaneously.

The USA has announced 1 trillion dollar Fiscal stimulus packages in the economy. France announced 45 billion euro packages and even Italy worst hit by coranavirus pandemic says it was spend 25 billion euros to restart economy.

