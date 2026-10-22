Two booked for capturing Indian Roller during Dasara celebration

Hyderabad: The Forest Department has registered a wildlife case against two persons and others in connection with the release of a Palapitta (Indian Roller), the State bird of Telangana, during a Dussehra event at Uppal Mini Stadium.

The action followed the circulation of a video on social media showing the bird being released during the event, prompting the department to initiate action under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

According to the District Forest Officer, Medchal district, a case was registered on October 21 against Eega Chandra Shekar, a resident of Uppal, P Parameshwar Reddy, also a resident of Uppal, and others. The case was booked under Sections 39(3), 57, 51 and 52 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, read with Section 35 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The department said the involvement of the persons concerned had been preliminarily identified and notices had been issued to them in accordance with legal procedure.

Further investigation is under way. The Forest Department said further legal action would be initiated after the investigation was completed and the accused would be produced before the competent magistrate for further proceedings in accordance with law.

TPCC President draws flak over Palapitta video

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) Mahesh Kumar Goud faced criticism after a video showed him releasing a caged Palapitta, the Indian Roller and Telangana’s state bird, at a Dasara celebration in Uppal, Hyderabad.

Also Read TPCC chief faces flak over caged Palapitta at Hyderabad Dasara event

The forest department and the Hyderabad Police Commissioner had warned against using the bird in festival rituals.

The video, from the event, shows the caged bird being brought to the stage before Goud set it free. He was attending the Ravana Dahan programme held on a large scale in Uppal along with his wife.

Congress leaders who took part in the programme included Uppal constituency in-charge Parameshwar Reddy, District Congress Committee (DCC) president Vajresh Yadav, former corporator Rajit and party leader Bhupatireddy Narsareddy.

The incident comes weeks after Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Vinay Kumar directed officials to prevent the caging of Indian Rollers for display at Durga pandals and to ensure compliance at temples. The department had also said it rescued 28 Indian Rollers during last year’s Dasara and released them into the wild.

Earlier this Dasara season, Congress leader Jagga Reddy also sparked a row after he and his family were seen holding the birds to display them to the public, which violated the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.