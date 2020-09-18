Two brothers fighting in the RJD, says Sambit Patra

Patna, Sep 18 : Firebrand BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Friday said that two brothers in the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) were fighting with each other, referring to Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav. The lantern, which is the RJD’s election symbol, neither had oil nor glory now, added Patra.

“The election in Bihar seems to be becoming one-sided where the NDA will win with a huge margin. We have Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar on the one hand, who believe in development and an opposition that is in jail,” claimed Patra.

“The people of Bihar know that the assembly polls will be contested on the lines of Nitish Kumar versus none,” said Patra.

“Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap openly insulted stalwart socialist leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh by compared him with a lota (vessel) of water. That one vessel will be used for last rites of the RJD,” Patra said.

“Bihar has been running on the path of development under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. As a result, electicity has reached every home at the village level. Now, there is no requirement of a lantern,” Patra said.

Patra went on to criticise Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Maharashtra government’s stand about the probe into the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.