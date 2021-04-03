Two burglars held; gold and silver jewelry worth Rs 32 lakh seized

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police arrested two house burglars on Saturday and recovered gold ornaments about 61.7 tolas and silver ornaments of about 1.10 kg worth Rs 32 lakhs from their procession.

Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths of the commissioner’s task force (south zone) team along with Siddipet police apprehended the accused, Mohd Saddam Ali Imran (25) and Anwar Ali (25), who are brothers and belong to Boduppla, Telangana.

The accused were involved in eight house burglary cases in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states, police said.

The accused and the seized property was handed over to SHO Siddipet for further investigation.