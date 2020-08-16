Two CAB scorers selected for IPL

By News Desk 1 Published: 16th August 2020 10:06 pm IST
Kolkata, Aug 16 : Two Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) scorers Tanay Panti, Surya kanta Panda have been selected for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is to be played in the UAE.

Tanay has been the official scorer for one ODI and two test matches which includes the historic Pink ball test match while Surya who was CAB best scorer in 2018 has been keeping scores in BCCI domestic tournaments.

Tanay who has been keeping scores in IPL for the last three years said To CAB Media: “I am excited and happy to be a part of it. It’s one of the best moments in my scoring career to be in a big tournament like this in UAE. Besides all of this was possible only because of the chances provided by CAB.”

The duo will leave for Bangalore on 19 August and from there they will join the tournament.

“I am happy to be selected as one of the scorers for IPL from CAB. I am happy and very excited to be a part of it. I am grateful to CAB for providing me with the support,” Surya said about the opportunity.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

