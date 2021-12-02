Two cases of Omicron variant reported in India: Centre

Two cases of the Omicron variant have been found in India. Both the cases have been reported in Karnataka, the Union health ministry said.

Both the patients are men aged 66 and 46, confirmed Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union health ministry.

He further stated that the identity of the two will not be disclosed as of now so as to protect their privacy.

“No severe symptoms of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 reported so far,” Lav Agarwal said.

The health ministry said that all primary, secondary contacts of both Omicron cases detected in Karnataka have been traced and are being tested.

