Two children among three killed in a house collapse

The house seems to have collapsed because of being old as it did not rain heavily

By Mansoor Published: 21st August 2020 11:36 am IST

Pithoragarh: A man and his two children were killed when their house collapsed following rain in Pithoragarh district early Friday, a senior official said.

The house collapsed around 3 am in Chaisar village, killing its owner Kushal Nath and his two children and leaving his wife injured, District Magistrate VK Jogdande said.

The house seems to have collapsed because of being old as it did not rain heavily, he said.

SDRF and police teams rescued Nath’s wife and extricated the bodies from the rubble, the DM said.

Source: PTI
