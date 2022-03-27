Two contract killers arrested for killing woman in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested two dreaded contract killers in connection with the murder of a woman. Of them, one was nabbed on Sunday morning after a brief exchange of fire in which the accused received a bullet injury, an official said.

The accused — Shokeen Khan (30) and Jeeshan (22) — both residents of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, recently killed a woman in Delhi’s Old Seelampur, by pumping three bullets in her chest.

According to the police, the accused Shokeen is married and has five children.

He disclosed to the police that he has been arrested twice in case of transportation of cows for the purpose of slaughtering at Jarcha Noida and Sahibabad police stations.

Furnishing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police, R. Sathiyasundaram said that on March 14 in the morning, a lady named Fatima alias Sunita was shot dead by these two accused people. They fired 3 rounds at the lady and fled away from the spot.

Accordingly, the police registred a case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC at Gandhi Nagar polcie station and various teams were constituted to nab the criminals.

Based on CCTV footage of the crime spot, both the accused were identified and later on March 23, one of the accused, Jeeshan, was arrested from Anand Vihar area.

After sustained interrogation, he revealed the location of his accomplice.

Later, on the intervening night of March 26-27, the police laid a trap at the specified location shared by the arrested accused and spotted Shokeen Khan.

“In the early morning, the accused person was spotted and was signaled to stop. But he tried to evade arrest and opened fire at the police party. He fired two rounds, of which one hit the bullet proof jacket of a Police Inspector. In response, the police team also retaliated and fired on the accused person who sustained bullet injury on his left leg,” the DCP said.

Subsequently, the police revised the FIR earlier registered against accused Shokeen and lodged the case under sections 186, 353, 307 and 34 of IPC & 25, 27 and 54 of the Arms Act.

On interrogation, the accused persons revealed that they are desperate contract killers who commit murder for money and keep loaded weapons and ammunition. In case any obstruction is created in their path by anyone, they eliminate him.

They use motorcycles with fake number plates in the commission of crime and are well aware of the technical surveillance as they always make internet calls whenever they leave to commit any crime.

They further revealed that they killed the woman in Old Seelampur, Delhi in lieu of money offered by Madhu alias Aarti alias Punjaban. She paid Rs 1 lakh to both the killers.

The killer duo was introduced to Madhu by Shokeen’s girlfriend named Rani. It was also found that Shokeen had six months back killed Rani’s husband.