Two convicted in Hyd Nizam Tiffin Box heist case

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Nampally Metropolitan Criminal Courts convicted two persons for the sensational theft at the Nizam’s Museum in the city on September 2, 2018. They were sentenced to undergo two years of imprisonment and pay Rs 400 each towards the penalty.

Mohammad Ghouse Pasha, 23, a centering worker, and Mohammad Mubeen, 24, a welder, both residents of Rajendranagar were jointly arrested by the Commissioner’s Taskforce and Mirchowk police for stealing a gold tiffin box inlaid with diamonds, a cup studded with rubies, diamonds and emeralds, a saucer and a spoon, belonging to the seventh Nizam from the Nizam Museum at Purani Haveli.

The police had cracked the case after they received a report that Mubeen had gone missing.

Mubeen and Ghouse had gone to Mumbai to sell the artifacts but were not successful. They had even confessed to having food in the golden tiffin box and fulfilled their fantasy.

The Mirchowk police had filed a charge sheet before the Nampally court, and the trial was conducted at Namppaly court upon which the judge passed judgment.

Following the judgment, Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar said in a post on Twitter, “2 years of imprisonment awarded to both the offenders in the sensational Nizam Museum theft case. The case was detected by Hyd police in record time and we prove the charge in the court of law and secured conviction. Public support was a major contribution to this detection.”