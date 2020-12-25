Two cops misbehave with UoH students, booked

Hyderabad: A case has been booked against two police personnel on Thursday for allegedly entering the University of Hyderabad campus in civil dress and misbehaving with two female students.

Following a complaint from the Security Officer of the university G Jalandhar Reddy, the Gachibowli police registered a case of trespassing and misbehavior under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As per the complaint, the two police personnel–Suresh and Gopi entered the campus from the Gopanpally gate at around 6 pm. After reaching the south campus junction, they misbehaved and harassed university girl students. At that time, they were under the influence of liquor. Both the apprehended police personnel were brought to the police station by the students.

Gachibowli inspector Srinivas said, “They belong to TSSP eighth battalion. There is a piece of police land behind the UoH campus, which is guarded by the battalion police. We do not know why they entered the campus in a civil dress. In the complaint, the students alleged that the cops misbehaved with female students. A case was registered under the charge of trespass and misbehavior.”