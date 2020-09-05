Two cops suspended for taking bribe from an elderly person

The video of the policemen accepting the bribe in the police station premises from an elderly person had gone viral on Friday.

By Mansoor Updated: 5th September 2020 1:12 pm IST

Sitapur: Two policemen were suspended after a video of them purportedly accepting a bribe from an elderly person was shared widely on social media, police said on Saturday.

A probe by Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Nagendra Singh has been ordered, they said.

Taking cognizance of the incident, Superintendent of Police RP Singh suspended Head Constable Jagesh Kumar and Constable Shiv Kumar of Machhreta police station.

Source: PTI
