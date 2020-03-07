Two coronavirus suspects in J&K

A+ A-

Srinagar: A day after the Jammu and Kashmir adminstration declared that the union territory is coronavirus free, test reports of the two suspected patients from Jammu have indicated that both of them are high viral load cases.

“They have high probability of testing positive,” officials said.

Both locals from Jammu had gone to the hospital for a check up on March 4, but had left after the samples were given.

They had travelled abroad recently to Iran and south Korea.

“Prompt action by the administration ensured that both were brought back to the hospital in a matter of just few hours,” Dr Shafqat Khan, Nodal Officer Corona Virus Control, J&K told IANS

Both the suspected cases have been kept in isolation at Government Medical College Jammu.

“They are stable and all protocols are being followed,” officials said.

Both cases had left hospital against medical advice and had to be brought back.

The J&K administration has taken several measures to ramp up efforts for prevention and control of COVID-19 in the union territory.

The administration has appealed to the public to cooperate fully wherever quarantine is advised.

Officials have been tasked to ensure creation of adequate quarantine, isolation and other requisite facilities besides undertaking adequate measures for surveillance of home quarantined persons.