Two COVID-19 patients recover in C’garh; two under treatment

Raipur: Two COVID-19 patients, including a pregnant woman, were discharged from Chhattisgarh’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raipur on Thursday, after recovering from the illness, an official said.

As many as 36 persons have recovered from the deadly infection in the state, which now has only two active cases left.

“A 35-year-old pregnant woman and her brother, who hail from Katghora town in Korba district, were discharged after results of their two consecutive tests came out negative for the infection,” a public relations officer of the AIIMS told PTI.

At present, two patients, including a male nursing officer of AIIMS, were undergoing treatment in the isolation ward of the hospital, he added.

Katghora, located around 200 km from Raipur, had emerged as the COVID-19 hotspot in the state with 27 confirmed cases reported there till April 16 and all of them have recovered.

Meanwhile, nine suspected patients, including some migrant labourers, from Surajpur district who tested positive in the rapid-testing method, were kept in the isolation ward of the AIIMS, where their RTPCR test will be conducted to confirm the infection, the PRO said.

The nine suspected patients had come in contact with a 58-year-old migrant labour who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday night, a health official said.

Rapid testing kits were used for surveillance purposes only and as per guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research, only lab reports of RTPCR were considered valid, he said.

Source: PTI

