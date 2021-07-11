Two cyber fraudsters detained under PD Act by Cyberabad police

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar here today invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) act against two offenders on Friday for their alleged involvement in cyber fraud. The two accused are currently detained at the Central prison, Cherlapalli, in the Medchal- Malkajigiri district.

The accused Kamalkant Vidyarthi (23) and Uttkarsh Singh (21) created fake websites of respected companies and generated Google and Facebook advertisements for the same. They then assured the people who contacted them that they would aid in providing loans, tower installation and franchise of companies to the public. This was easily done due to Uttkarsh Singh’s work experience as a web developer for a company called Digital Chanakya.

On receiving calls to the number put up by them on the site, the main accused Vidyarthi would pretend to be an actual employee of these companies and collect the legal documents of various victims, including their KYC and some amount of money. The excuse offered to the victims was that the money and documents were required for registration and processing fees.

The two accused pretended to be employees of companies like Medplus and Bajaj Finance and used different numbers each time to avoid getting caught. The main accused Kamalkant Vidyarthi was involved in three such offences in the past. The police nabbed the accused on Friday and seized 64 SIM cards, debit cards, mobile phones and laptops found in their possession.

As both the accused allegedly have a history of criminal behavior, the commissioner invoked the Preventive Detention Act before remanding them to the Central Jail in Cherlapalli.