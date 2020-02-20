Two Dalits stripped, brutally tortured over theft in Jaipur

Screen grab of the viral video shows a Dalit man being brutally tortured.

JAIPUR: In an incident which will send chills down your spine, two Dalits in Rajasthan were mercilessly thrashed and stripped for alleged theft.

The matter came to light when a disturbing video of the assault began circulating on social media on Wednesday.

It was reported that the victims, who are brothers were caught by staffers for allegedly stealing of Rs 500.

However, instead of handing them over to the police, the duo was brutally assaulted by the staffers of a two-wheeler showroom at a petrol station, NDTV reported.

In the video, the two Dalit men, one 18 years old and another 26, can be heard screaming and pleading.

One of the victims was reportedly stripped and beaten with a stick.

One of the assaulters was seen allegedly inserting a screwdriver in the victim’s private parts while the victim can be heard crying in pain.

Police arrested five people in connection with the incident.

“Two persons were caught stealing money on Sunday after which they were brutally thrashed by the showroom employees. A video was shot and it went viral after which the victims lodged an FIR on Wednesday,” Rajpal Singh, SHO, Panchodi police station, as quoted by PTI.

Further investigation has been launched into the matter.