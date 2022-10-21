Two-day state conference of SIO Telangana at Exhibition Grounds

Hyderabad: The Student Islamic Organisation (SIO) of India has completed 40 years of its service. In this regard, a two-day grand state conference is being organized in the city of Hyderabad, which will be held on October 22 and 23 at the Exhibition Ground, Nampally.

On the completion of the 40-year journey of SIO, expansion activities are being carried out across the country and in almost all the districts of the state, which cited participation by a large number of people, especially students and youth.

President of SIO Telangana, Dr Talha Fayazuddin, in a press meeting held at Media Plus Auditorium, said, “For the last forty years, SIO has been working to educate and train students and prepare them for the reconstruction of society, in the current situation where oppression and violence are rampant. It is dark and humanity is under the attack of hatred the work of spreading hatred in a systematic way is going on, to guide society in these situations, and to light, the candle of hope by bringing them out of the state of despair is the motive.”

SIO Telangana, on this occasion, gave details of the galleries and parallel sessions of the conference. Dr Zubair Ahmad Khan (City President) said that there would be different sessions at the conference which include a parallel special session for student seminaries, where programs on the development of the role of student seminaries, and their abilities in the current situation would be highlighted.

There would also be separate parallel sessions for engineering and medical students from 2 pm to 5 pm in which experts will guide students. There will be a cultural session at 6:30 pm where students will perform various cultural activities.

Secretary Constituency SIO, Telangana, Muhammad Qiamuddin said that there will be public sessions on the second day of the conference, from 10:30 am to 10:30 pm in which various experts will discuss fascism.

The second session will be held from 2 pm, in which social change will be the topic of discussion and the evening session will be followed by Maghrib prayer, in which experts will address capacity building and future planning.

Dignitaries attending this program would include AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Amir Constituency of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Telangana, Maulana Hamid Muhammad Khan, Member All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, Advocate Afsar Jahan, Director Wartha Bharti, Abdul Salam Putige, Central Secretary Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Mohiuddin Shakir, SIO Telangana Circle President, Dr Talha Fayazuddin.