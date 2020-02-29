Two-day workshop of INSAS rifles for Home Guard Department

A+ A-

Lucknow: Principal Secretary of Home Guard Anil Kumar on Friday inaugurated a two-day workshop for Gazetted Officers of Home Guard Department to train them in hi-tech modern weaponry.

In the workshop which was inaugurated on February 28, home guard officers were provided training by the skilled trainers of The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel.

They were given intensive training of weapon including 9mm pistol INSAS rifle.

Journal Commandant Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commandant Journal Ranjit Singh was also present in the event.

Speaking to reporters Principal Secretary Anil Kumar said that the home guard works as an auxiliary force. We have conducted this workshop for the officers and after that, we will provide training to jawans.

“The home guard department works as an auxiliary force and plays an important part on many occasion. Now we are getting a modern weapon like the police. We are being provided with INSAS rifles and for their proper use we have conducted a workshop for the officers so that they can understand the theory and practice it,” he said.

Jawans will be provided training by the master trainers.

“As of now this workshop is for the officers to make them understand the theory of the weapons and they can further train jawans,” Kumar said in the event in Lucknow.