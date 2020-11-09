Two days after meeting CM KCR, Chiranjeevi tests positive for COVID-19

Hyderabad: Two days after meeting Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, veteran Telugu actor Chiranjeevi on Monday announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The 65-year-old actor said that he took COVID test as a protocol before resuming the shoot of his upcoming project ‘Acharya’.

On Saturday evening, Chiranjeevi along with Nagarjuna Akkineni met the chief minister at Pragathi Bhavan. The two superstars had discussed the development of the film industry and its expansion in Telangana with the chief minister.

Chiranjeevi’s tweet

Announcing the news on his Twitter handle on Monday morning, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Took a test for COVID before resuming ‘Acharya’ shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive.”

“I am currently asymptomatic & quarantining myself at home. Request all those who met me in the last 5 few days to also undergo covid tests. Will update you on my recovery soon,” Chiranjeevi said in a tweet to fans and the media.

Many celebrities from the Indian film industry have tested positive so far including Amitabh Bachchan along with son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, and his 8-year-old granddaughter, Genelia D’Souza, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, and Tamannaah among others.

Speaking about Chiranjeevi’s professional front, the actor was last seen in 2019 film Raa Narasimha Reddy, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan in a significant role. He will next be seen in Telugu film Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva. It will be the 152nd movie of his career.

Acharya is written and directed by Koratala Siva. The shoot came to a halt in March following the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The film, also starring Kajal Aggarwal, is being bankrolled by Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan under his Konidela Productions Company.