Two dead in house collapse in J-K’s Rajouri

Jammu: Two persons were killed on Sunday when an under-construction house collapsed in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The house collapsed around 2 am in remote Dharamshal village, trapping two persons who were asleep in one of the rooms, a police official said.

He said the local residents immediately launched a rescue operation.

The two trapped persons Mohammad Pervaiz (30) and Manzoor Hussain (28) were found dead under the debris, he added.

The bodies were removed by police and further details are awaited, the official said.

Source: PTI

