Two deaths, 27 fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Hyderabad: A day after relaxations in lockdown norms came into force, normalcy began returning to Telangana with more people stepping out of their homes while two deaths and 27 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday.

Shops witnessed increased footfalls of customers and state-run Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus services saw passengers in good numbers.

As per the relaxations, which came into force on Tuesday, state-run bus services are permitted in the state, except in the capital city, which accounts for a lion’s share of the COVID-19 cases in Telangana.

Similarly, shops have been allowed to be opened across the state but are permitted here on an odd-even pattern on corresponding alternate days here.

The state government has said strict social distancing and other COVID-19 norms should be followed during travel by public transport buses and also in shops.

On Wednesday, two deaths were reported, taking the toll to due to the disease in the state to 40, a bulletin said.

The number of positive cases in the state mounted to 1,661 and the active cases stood 608.

Two patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 1,013.

Out of the 27 fresh cases, as many as 15 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, while the 12 others were “migrants” who entered the state during the last several days, the bulletin added.

Meanwhile, a fully air-conditioned train with 1,003 passengers, the first special to originate from the South Central Railway during the ongoing national lockdown, left Secunderabad here for New Delhi on Wednesday, a railway release said.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.