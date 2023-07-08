Two die after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar

Patna: Two persons died in Bihar’s East Champaran district after consuming spurious liquor.

The deceased have been identified as Gauri Shankar Ram, an ex-Army jawan from Ghograha Barriya village, and Umesh Patel, a native of Dhawahi village.

“Gauri Shankar was my uncle. He consumed liquor on Friday and complained of stomach ache and vomiting. We admitted him to the hospital where he died on Friday night,” said a relative of the deceased.

Umesh Patel also consumed liquor on Friday and was admitted to a private hospital, where he breathed his last.

“We have received information about two deaths. We have constituted a team headed by ASP Shree Raj to investigate the matter. Raids are on to nab the suppliers of spurious liquor,” said Kantesh Kumar Mishra, SP of Motihari (East Champaran).