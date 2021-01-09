Two die and over hundred fall ill after consuming adulterated toddy

Hyderabad: Two people died and over a hundred fell ill after consuming adulterated toddy in Nawabpet Mandal of Vikarabad district, taking residents into a sudden state of panic.

Officials said several people from Nawabpet Mandal and the neighboring ones complained of giddiness, nausea and fever were admitted into local hospitals for treatment, Of those, two died until Saturday.

Chevella MLA Kale Yadaiah and Vikarabad MLA Metuku Anand took note of the occurrences and reviewed the situation. Anand advised health officials to set up specialized camps in all the affected villages.