Two die of coronavirus in AP; 351 fresh cases confirmed

Amaravati: In yet another new record, 351 fresh coronavirus cases were added in a single day in Andhra Pradesh, taking the tally in the state past the 7,000 marks to 7,071 on Wednesday.

The Covid-19 toll too kept increasing with two fresh fatalities in Kurnool and Guntur districts, taking the cumulative to 90 so far, a latest bulletin said.

In just four days, the number of cases increased by 1,000, going from over 6,000 to 7,000.

Of the new cases reported in the last 24 hours, 275 were locals, 50 from other states and 26 foreign returnees, the bulletin said.

The 7,071 cases reported in AP so far include 5,555 local, 1,253 from other states and 263 foreign returnees.

In all 3,641 patients were discharged after recovering from Covid-19 while the state now had 3,340 active cases that included 2,559 locals, 562 from other states and 219 foreign returnees.

Statistics released by the government said 5,98,474 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the state till date with a positivity rate of 1.18 per cent.

With new cases mounting by the day, the recovery rate fell significantly to 51.49 percent while the mortality rate remained at 1.27 percent.

Source: PTI

