Two die of COVID-19 in Pondy, 49 new cases reported

Puducherry: Two persons died of COVID-19 in Puducherry while 49 fresh cases were reported on Thursday, taking the tally in the Union Territory to 1,200.

An official source said the new cases were identified at the end of testing of 772 samples.

The two male patients who succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours had co-morbidities.

While one of them aged 48 years hailing from neighbouring Sultanpet village died at the JIPMER hospital, the other patient aged 60 years passed away at the government General Hospital in Karaikal.

A medical bulletin of the Department of Health and Family Welfare said the total COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory so far were 1,200.

With the death of two patients, the number of fatalities has shot up to 16.

Active cases were 565 while the total cases treated and discharged were 619.

Of the 22,743 samples tested, 21,242 were negative and results of the remaining were awaited, the bulletin said.

Source: PTI