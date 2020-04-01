Two doctors of Safdarjung Hospital test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: Two resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

Of the two doctors who were tested positive, one is a male posted at COVID-19 unit and the other is a female third-year post graduation student from the Biochemistry Department, officials said.

According to officials, the student has a past travel history to a foreign nation.

“Both the doctors have been admitted to the isolation ward,” hospital officials said while adding that contact tracing of these two doctors is being done.

Earlier today, a doctor of the Delhi State Cancer Institute was confirmed positive for COVID-19.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 1637 in India, including 1466 active cases, 133 cured, discharged or migrated and 38 deaths.

Source: ANI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.