Two earthquakes jolt southern Iran

Published: 14th November 2021
Tehran: Two earthquakes of magnitude 6.0 and 6.3 shook southern Iran on Sunday.

The 6.0-magnitude earthquake was registered at 12:07 GMT, 37 miles north-northwest of the city of Bandar Abbas, with its epicentre located at the depth of 6.2 miles, Sputnik reported citing the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

Meanwhile, the 6.3-magnitude earthquake was reported in the next minute in the same region.
There have been no reports about casualties or damage at the moment, Sputnik reported.

