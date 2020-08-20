Two electrocuted, another critically injured in Alipur Zoo

Kolkata, Aug 20 : In a tragic incident, two persons were electrocuted in Kolkata’s Alipur Zoological Garden on Thursday while erecting an iron pole in front of the elephant enclosure. Another person was critically injured when he tried to save the duo and has been admitted to a private hospital.

According to sources, about 15-20 people were working inside the Alipur Zoo during Thursday’s statewide lockdown. They were erecting iron poles of an advertisement board in front of the elephant enclosure amid heavy rain when the accident took place.

“Tarini Ghosh of Murshidabad and Pradip Bhadra of Chingrighata died on the spot while Liton Das of Odisha was hospitalised in a critical condition. They were employees of a private advertising agency,” sources said.

When contacted, Alipur Zoo authorities refused to comment on the incident.

Meanwhile, questions have been raised as to how the work was permitted during the state-wide lockdown and that too inside a state-run zoological garden.

Dubbing the incident as “extremely unfortunate”, state Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee said that a committee led by senior officials of the Alipur Zoo would be formed to look into the matter.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.