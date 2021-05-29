Two European countries applied to import five COVID-19 vaccines from Iran

Tehran: The spokesman for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Iran, Dr. Kianoush Jahanpour has said that five countries including two European countries have applied to import five Iranian COVID-19 vaccines domestically produced in Iran on a mass scale.

Dr. Jahanpour said that five Iranian COVID-19 vaccine-producing companies have been producing 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines per month since the month of April 2021.

According to the Iranian Ministry of Health, among more than 12 different Iranian companies that are attempting to produce the COVID-19 vaccine since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic, five Iranian companies have started the production of the COVID-19 vaccines. These five major projects include the production of a COVID-19 vaccine in Pasteur Institute, Tehran whose mass production started in April 2021. After that, the COVID-19 vaccine of Barekat Foundation, Tehran has started mass production of its COV-Iran Barekat vaccine and has created its own production line.

Together with these two production lines of COVID-19 vaccine, the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute, Tehran and the other one, namely Fakhra COVID-19 vaccine produced by the Ministry of Defense of Iran have started their production, the Health Ministry said.

Five COVID-19 vaccines produced in Iran

Health Minister of Iran, Dr. Saeed Namaki said Iran has successfully produced five COVID-19 vaccines which are now being injected into the Iranian citizens and also under the process to be imported to various countries. Iran’s total population is only 80 million and by August 2021 most of the eligible Iranian population will get the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

So far Iran Food and Drug Administration of Iran has issued an Emergency Consumption License for Russian Sputnik V, Chinese SinoFarm, and South Korean AstraZeneca vaccines and their doses are being given to the Iranian citizens since the beginning of the month of April, 2021.

The production line of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine is to be launched in Iran by July, 2021 with the cooperation of an Iranian pharmaceutical company.

The first industrial production line of COV-Iran Barekat COVID-19 vaccine one of the five domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine in Iran was launched on May 12, 2021 with a capacity to produce 3 million doses a month and one million doses were delivered to the Health Ministry of Iran by May 23, 2021.

The second production line COV-Iran Barekat COVID-19 vaccine with the capacity to produce up to 17 million doses in a month is under construction and would be launched by the beginning of June 2021. The production of COV-Iran Barekat COVID-19 vaccine would reach 12-15 million doses by the end of August 2021.

Iran aims to become most vaccinated nation by August

By mid-September about 30 million doses of COV-Iran Barekat COVID-19 vaccine would be produced and will be delivered to the Health Ministry of Iran. By August 2021, Iran would emerge as the most vaccinated nation in the world.

All the achievement has been fulfilled by Iran despite US sanctions imposed on Iran since 1979 which had impeded the supply of raw materials. The Iranian companies working on the emerging technologies joined forces to remove obstacles by focusing on domestic potentials and talents. Since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic, 12 different Iranian companies working on the emerging technologies started their extensive scientific research to produce the COVID-19 vaccine and five Iranian companies till now have become successful in starting the industrial production of the COVID-19 vaccines.