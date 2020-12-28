Two extortionists lynched by villagers in Bihar

Patna, Dec 28 : Two extortionists were lynched in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district on Monday.

Sitamarhi Superintendent of Police Sujeet Kumar confirmed the incident. He said the accused were local goons and they were lynched by villagers.

The incident took place in Mayorva village between 11 a.m. to 11.30 am on Monday.

“The accused identified as Sonu Paswan and Suraj Das belonged to Sonbarsa town,” Kumar said.

They came on motorcycle to the village and went to a shop belonging to Home Guard Upendra Yadav. The two pulled out guns and allegedly demanded protection money from Yadav who shouted for help and a large number of villagers assembled at the place upon hearing his cries. Yadav claimed that the duo was demanding protection money for the last one week.

“The accused realised that they could be nabbed, they fired in the air while trying to flee from the village. However, they slipped and fell and the villagers overpowered them,” Kumar said.

The villagers thrashed the two until they died. Sources said that they were beaten for about 30 minutes. Following the incident the villagers also confronted the police due to the frequent incidents of crime.

“We have registered a case under the relevant IPC section of murder against unknown persons and further investigation is on,” the SP said.

–IANS

ajk/bg