Two fake call centres busted in Gurugram, 3 held

Gurugram, Dec 16 : The Haryana Chief Minister’s flying squad has busted two illegal call centres operating in Gurugram, police said on Wednesday.

The police said that they have busted more than 25 fake call centre rackets in Gurugram till December 13, this year.

The call centres mostly used to cheat US nationals on the pretext of redeemed gift coupons of values ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 and used to charge $100 to $500 as service charge per client, the police said.

The police have also recovered Rs 8.50 lakh, two laptops and a hard-disk along with other electronic gadgets during the raid.

According to the police, a team from the CM’s flying squad led by ACP Inderjeet raided the call centres which were running on the fourth floor office number 401 and 404, in Spaze IT Park building at Sector-49 in Gurugram following a tip-off .

During the first raid, the police noticed that 10 people including four girls were working in office number 401 while 12 youths including two girls were working in office number 404, communicating with the US nationals.

However, after questioning the police have released youths who were working there.

In connection with the incidents, the CM’s flying wing arrested two brothers identified as Anshu Mehta (33) and Akshay Mehta (34) of Laxmi Nagar, the owners of the call centre operated in 401 from the spot and recovered Rs 8.50 lakh from their possessions.

While the owner of the second call centre was identified as Ansh Saxena (28), a resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad.

The accused disclosed that they used to work at a city- based call centre six years ago during which they got an idea of opening a call centre. Both the call centres were being operated since last month.

“These fake call centres have cheated several US citizens on the pretext of providing gift coupons. The youths were employed at the call centres, which were being operated without a license issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DOT),” said Inderjeet ACP, (CM flying squad).

“During the questioning, the accused revealed that they lured thier target on pretext of lucrative gift coupons online and used to charge nearly 100 to 500 dollars per client as service charge,” he said.

“The matter is under investigation. How the accused was operating the fake call centre it’s a part of an investigation. The involvement of other people cannot be ruled out,” Inderjeet added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.