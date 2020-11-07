Two fake call centres busted in Gurugram, 4 arrested

Gurugram, Nov 7 : The chief minister’s flying squad late on Friday busted two illegal call centres operating in ‘GSS Technology’ building located in Gurugram’s Sector 35.

The call centres mostly used to cheat US nationals on the pretext of providing technical support and used to charge between 100 and 500 dollars as service charge from every client, the police said on Saturday.

While duping their clients, they used to introduce themselves as Microsoft employees.

According to the police, a team from the CM’s flying squad led by ACP Inderjeet raided the call centre which was located at plot number 4, Sector-35 in Gurugram following a tip-off .

During the first raid, the police arrested two persons in connection with the matter and seized two laptops and Rs 6.5 lakh along with other electronic gadgets.

The arrested persons have been identified as Manish and Sunil Tripathi. However, Roshan Thomas, owner of the fake call centre, was not present at the spot. He is reportedly a resident of Delhi.

The arrested duo were partners in the fake call centre which went by the name ‘Unolo Technologies Pvt Ltd’.

In the second instance, the squad raided another fake call centre being run under the name ‘Indosoft Technologies Pvt Ltd’ in the same building.

Here the probe team arrested Jigar and Hansraj. The duo were partners in the illegal business while the owner was identified as Rahul of Bihar, who was not present at the time of the raid.

The police have recovered two laptops and four CPUs from their possession.

During both raids, the police had spotted 70 women and men including the arrested suspects, who were working at the fake call centres and were communicating with US nationals. However, after questioning, the police have released youths who were working there.

“A complaint was received that these fake call centres had cheated several people on the pretext of providing technical support in Sector-35 area. The youths were employed at the call centres, which were being operated without a licence issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DOT),” said Inderjeet ACP, (CM flying squad).

“During the questioning, the accused revealed that they used to send virus links through pop-ups on different sites and once their alleged customer clicked on these links, the virus got into their system and to resolve this issue they used to charge nearly 100 to 500 dollars per client as service charge through bank accounts,” he added.

“The matter is under investigation. How the accused was operating the fake call centre it’s a part of an investigation. The involvement of other people cannot be ruled out,” the officer said.

In both cases, an FIRs under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the IT Act have been registered at Badshahpur police station for further investigation.

It may be noted that Gurugram police have busted more than 25 fake call centre rackets which were being run in Gurugram this year till October so far.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.